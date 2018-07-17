Video shows woman swipe purse from victim at Richmond laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman was captured on camera grabbing another customer's purse while inside a Richmond laundromat.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 11 at the Neighborhood Laundromat on Strawberry Street in Richmond’s Fan district.

Albert Bingenheimer, the owner of Neighborhood Laundromat, sent CBS 6 surveillance video of the incident.

In the video you can see the suspect grab the purse from on the top of a washing machine when the victim turns her back.

Bingenheimer is hoping releasing the video will help identify the suspect.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond Police, who said they aren't yet investigating the incident, because the victim hasn't come forward to fill out a police report.

There is no word if the victim plans to file a report.

This isn’t the first time the Neighborhood Laundromat has been in the news for a reported theft.

In October of 2018, Timothy Lott was arrested and charged with stealing women's underwear from washers at the laundromat.