VCU students to move after repeated complaints about ‘party house’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several neighbors in the Randolph neighborhood have frequently called the police on a home they've deemed the "party house."

"I've called the police on numerous, numerous occasions. I've contacted VCU on numerous occasions as well," Gregory Day said.

Day has lived right next door to the home in question in the 1300 block of Grayland Avenue for more than 20 years.

"I've been told this is a nuisance house, a party house and no one has done anything to give me any relief," he described.

Sharon Watson, who's lived nearby for nearly 30 years, said she's called police and visited the home on several occasions because of loud parties.

"I’ve had to call the police because of the fighting, the cursing, the drinking, the trashing and someone is going to get hurt," Watson said.

The homes sit along the busy and loud Downtown Expressway in Richmond, but neighbors said the biggest problem is the particular home where three Virginia Commonwealth University students currently reside.

"I feel like I want to enjoy my neighborhood and sometimes I feel like I want to leave the neighborhood," Watson explained.

Day snapped a photo of a gentleman urinating against a home during a party back in January.

On Monday, he shared a photo of a group of individuals drinking and partying on the street.

"They had actually tied a hammock to the lamp post across the street and the fence that’s close to the interstate," Day explained. "One of the gentleman who lives in the home had pulled his pants down and started shaking and rocking himself back and forth."

Martin Hunter, who lives at the so-called party house, is a VCU senior studying exercise medicine. He admitted to hanging outside that night with his friends.

"It’s a Monday at midnight and no one is on the road. We are out there chilling doing nothing and he comes out looking," Hunter said. "I showed my friend like a joke for two seconds . No one was on the street. I'm not an idiot going running around naked."

Hunter said Day and other neighbors will often call the police when they were just enjoying the night on their front porch. Often, he said, the calls to Richmond Police are unwarranted.

"I don’t mean to bring harm to anybody. I'm a nice guy. But, you got to know where you are. It’s near the college campus," Hunter explained.

However, Hunter and his two roommates will not be living in the Randolph neighborhood for much longer.

"We are not being allowed to renew the lease so we are moving so in two weeks. We’ll be out of here and all of this will be cleaned up and [Day] won’t have to worry about me again."

Hunter believed the numerous calls to police is the reasoning behind the landlord not allowing him to renew his lease.

Neighbors said Hunter's home is not the only house in the neighborhood that brings trash or noise.