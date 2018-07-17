× Wrong-way driver on I-95 hits Chevy Tahoe head-on

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old Richmond woman was arrested early Tuesday morning following a head-on crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The crash was reported at about 1:58 a.m. on I-95 south, south of Chippenham Parkway, according to police.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Tiffani Steele, 24, of Richmond, Va., was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95. Steele was in the left lane of travel when she struck a Chevrolet Tahoe head on,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. “The male driver of the Tahoe was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

Steele, who was not seriously hurt, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and booked at Chesterfield Jail.

