Sturgeon fish found on Norfolk beach

NORFOLK, Va. – A large Sturgeon fish has been found on a Norfolk beach near 17th Bay Street in the city.

A representative from the Virginia Aquarium confirmed the type of fish found by WTKR viewer Kelly Reynolds.

Norfolk dispatch said that wildlife officials are handling the call.

The fish appears to be around 6-feet-long.

The Virginia Aquarium also said a member of the stranding team will be collecting the fish this morning and it will be brought back to the aquarium. A member of NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will then pick it up.

36.850769 -76.285873