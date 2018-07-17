Shaynefully Delicious scones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Great friend of the show Shayne Rogers whipped up some summer fruit scones made with tangy goat cheese. Shayne whipped up a homemade batch warm and fresh out of the oven. She even walked us through the steps on making them with a drop method along and created her own recipe for a cream topping.

2 c all-purpose flour

2 T sugar

2 t baking powder

½ t baking soda

½ t salt

4 oz butter, cold

2 oz crumbled goat cheese

1 c buttermilk, cold

¾ c blueberries

Crystal sanding sugar, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Grate the butter through the large holes of a box grater over the dry ingredients and add the goat cheese. Mix the butter and cheese into the dry ingredients. Pour in the buttermilk and bring the dough together. Stir in the blueberries just until all of the flour has been moistened. Using a ¼ ice cream scoop drop the scones on the baking sheet, sprinkle scones with crystal sugar and pop in the oven for 12-15 minutes.

Clotted Cream (cheat method)

1 8oz block cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

1 T sugar

Mix the cream cheese and the sour cream with a hand mixer until completely combined. Stir in 1 teaspoon of sugar at a time until you reach your desired sweetness.

Shaynefully Delicious Mistake But Still Delicious Cream

1 8 oz block cream cheese, room temperature

½ c heavy whipping cream

1 scant teaspoon sugar