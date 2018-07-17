× Man arrested for having a gun while making a music video on school grounds

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he was wielding a gun while making a music video on the grounds of a Richmond school.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, when a Richmond Police officer noticed a large group of people and vehicles around the basketball courts at the MathScience Innovation Center at 2401 Hartman Street.

An officer noticed what appeared to be a group of people shooting a music video and a male brandishing a firearm.

Many members of the group reportedly fled the basketball courts when the officers approached.

A short time later, Tre’Makie Devante Knight was located in a vehicle and found to be in possession of a gun. An investigation revealed that Knight was the male seen earlier wielding the gun.

Knight has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of marijuana and trespassing.

37.556396 -77.399210