Greenleaf’s pool hall lines up mini-golf venue at Hotel John Marshall

RICHMOND, Va. — The owners of a downtown Richmond pool hall are lining up their next shot around the corner.

Jim Gottier, and his wife Andrea Ball, who opened Greenleaf’s Pool Room four years ago on the ground floor of the Residences at the John Marshall, are planning an indoor mini-golf venture elsewhere in the same building at 508 E. Franklin St.

Dubbed Hotel Greene, the venue will take shape in 7,000 square feet of space the couple is leasing.

“It’s highfalutin’ mini-golf,” Gottier said during a tour of the space Monday afternoon. “We think it’s a concept that’s going to be received well by people who visit and live downtown.”

Work on the space, pending permitting approval, is set to begin in September, with the venue opening to the public by spring 2019.

Brokers Reilly Marchant and Jim Ashby with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the landlord in the lease.

Todd Dykshorn with Richmond-based Architecture Design Office | ado is designing the space. Conquest Moncure & Dunn is the general contractor.

Nationally renowned Rick Araluce, a Seattle-based diorama miniatures artist, has been retained to sculpt and design each hole. Gottier first saw Araluce’s works on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery.

“I sent him an email and told him what we were doing,” Gottier said of his initial interaction with Araluce. “I was nervous he would ignore my email because, you know, I thought he would think what we’re doing was crazy, but he responded.”

