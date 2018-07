× Family displaced following Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va – A Richmond family was displaced Tuesday morning following an apartment fire.

Firefighters responded to the apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Ave around 3:20 a.m.

Crews managed to put out the flames within 10 minutes.

A family of 3 was displaced due to the damage in their unit.

All other families were allowed to return to their apartments.