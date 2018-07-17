× Cousin of slain Dinwiddie teenager indicted for her murder

DINWIDDIE, Va. – The 21-year-old man who allegedly murdered his cousin, Ke’Asia Adkins, was officially indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for first-degree murder and abduction with intent to defile.

Anton Deonte Coleman, of the 18000 block of Bishop was indicted on the crimes alleged to have occurred between June 25 and June 28.

The body of the 17-year-old female was discovered in an area behind her home, four days after she was last seen leaving her home for cheerleading practice. Adkins was scheduled to work the day she went missing, but her coworker picked up her shift.

Sources confirmed Coleman and Adkins were related to each other.

The cause of death was asphyxia and the manner was homicide, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Coleman was previously charged with abduction

The indictments were filed by Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, based on ongoing investigations by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Baskervil called the murder “horrible and tragic, causing senseless loss and profound heartbreak.”

Certainly I speak for investigators as well in continuing to extend heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the victims,” Baskervill said. “But we will not let our community be degraded or undermined by violence and destruction.”

The grand jury meeting on July 17 was the first county grand jury to meet since the murder occurred.

Crime Insider sources confirmed that Coleman is accused of assaulting his stepfather and mother a little more than two weeks before Adkins disappeared.

Coleman, who is being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail, Coleman is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21.