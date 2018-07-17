× Bomb squad responds to Chesterfield Police station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police bomb squad has responded to the Chesterfield Police Department Midlothian District Station on North Providence Road to conduct an inspection.

Chesterfield Police officers were conducting a larceny investigation when they came upon evidence that suggested an explosive device. The material in question was later placed in an evidence locker, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

The bomb squad is now working to determine whether or not the material poses a threat to others.

