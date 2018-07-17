× 5 Richmond community centers extend hours to include weekend operation

RICHMOND, Va. – The operating hours of five city community centers were extended to include weekend operation, the mayor’s office announced Tuesday.

This change in operational hours began on July 14. City community centers had been closed on weekends unless they were being used for special events. The five community centers affected by this change are the Bellemeade Community Center, Hotchkiss Community Center, Powhatan Community Center, Randolph Community Center, and Southside Community Center.

The five community centers will keep hours from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The indoor pool at the Bellemeade center is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

“Expanding the operating hours of city community centers will increase recreational and leisure activity within the community and support after school activities for youth,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Giving kids and adults more opportunity and access to activities and support services that enrich their minds and improve their bodies is time and money well spent by the City of Richmond.”

The community can access activities such as basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, and fitness training.

Other activities such as cultural arts, STEAM (fashion and design, wood working, digital photography etc.), multi-cultural programming and many other programming opportunities also become available to the community.

The city will monitor facility usage and resident program request to adjust community center hours and programming as needed.

The Calhoun Community Center, 436 Calhoun Street, will open on weekends in the next few weeks, to bring the total number of city community centers with expanded hours to six.

These six sites serve as a pilot for potentially expanding operational hours at additional city community centers in the future.

Funding for this operational change was included in the city’s FY2019 budget, as presented by Mayor Stoney.

For more information on PRCF facilities, programming and events, go to www.RichmondGov.com/parks or follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.