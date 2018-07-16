× West Broad Village (most of it anyway) is for sale

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Six years after it sold for $161 million, one of Short Pump’s biggest developments soon may be under new ownership once again.

The bulk of the Whole Foods- and REI-anchored West Broad Village has been listed for sale for an undisclosed price.

The mixed-use development is being sold in two separate offerings: 400,000 square feet of the center’s commercial and retail space, and the 339-unit Flats at West Broad Village apartment complex.

That’s according to a marketing flyer distributed by listing brokerage Cushman & Wakefield. Its Retail Investment Advisors has the listing on the commercial space. Its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Advisory Group is listing the apartments.

The commercial space up for grabs includes the big retail boxes that house Whole Foods, REI, HomeGoods and Dave & Buster’s, and the inline space with tenants such as Gather, Burger Bach and the Wine Loft. The row of free-standing restaurants that houses Bonefish Grill, Carolina Ale House, Chuy’s, Kona Grill and Carrabba’s are also part of the listing.

Not included in the sale are the ACAC Fitness & Wellness, Golf Galaxy and Aloft Hotel buildings. Those properties all have separate owners.

