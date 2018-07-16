Va. family rescues 10 seahorses, including pregnant male

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Brandis family and Chesapeake Bay Foundation rescued 10 seahorses on Thursday.

The scene unfolded on Chic’s Beach when the family and their babysitter Megan Flynn discovered a fishing net washed up on shore, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation reports. It was covered in seaweed, barnacles and oysters, but upon closer inspection the net also contained 10 adult seahorses.

As the seahorses struggled to breathe, the family transferred them into buckets filled with water. The 10 seahorses quickly became 50 when one of the males gave birth.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation staff was then called to move them to a safer location; the nearby grasses of the Lynnhaven River.

Thursday’s trip to Chic’s was certainly no ordinary ‘day at the beach’ for the Brandis family.