Utah man impersonates officer, threatens to shoot, bury men he believed to be immigrants: police

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – A Utah man faces felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly impersonating an officer and threatening to kill two men he believed to be in the country illegally.

Officers with Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to the incident at Inlet Park on Sunday.

Upon arrival they found a man named Carlos, who told them he and his friend, Daniel, had been walking down the trail when they were approached by a group of four men and ultimately threatened, according to KSTU.

One of the men began arguing with Carlos and his friend, accusing them of being illegal aliens and claiming to be a corrections officer, police wrote in a probably cause affidavit.

Carlos told police the man, identified as 41-year-old Jerred Martin Loftus, claimed to have a firearm and threatened to shoot, then bury both men in the woods.

Carlos said he was afraid and believe Loftus would follow through with his threats, prompting him to call police.

Police said Loftus fled the scene, leaving his truck behind.

Police report Carlos was able to positively identify Loftus in a photo lineup, at which point officers obtained a search warrant for Loftus’ truck.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found a gun belt, handgun and several magazines.

Upon interviewing Loftus, police said he admitted to telling Carlos that he had been a correction officer at one time, but denied making any threats with a firearm.

Loftus is now being charged with misdemeanor impersonation of an officer and felony aggravated assault.