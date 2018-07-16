Stolen police cruiser crashes on Midlothian Turnpike, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of a stolen police cruiser crashed along the 9500 of Midlothian Turnpike, near Robious Road, in Chesterfield Monday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Photos and video from the scene showed police near the crashed cruiser.

The cruiser was stolen from outside the McDonald's restaurant at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Meadowdale Boulevard, Crime Insider sources indicated.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant to investigate a suspicious person. When officers arrived on scene, the subject of that call eventually ran from police, got into the cruiser, and drove off. The crash was reported less than 10 miles away.

