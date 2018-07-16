× RPS selling Obama Elementary T-shirts to raise money for school renaming

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools is selling T-shirts to help fund the renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.

The Barack Obama Elementary T-shirts are being sold for $19.95 through Bonfire.

The T-shirt fundraiser will help defray the costs associated with the renaming which includes a new marquee for the front of the school, new banners, notebooks, stationery, and floor mats.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says all proceeds of the sales will go to the renaming.

“RVA & beyond, help @RPS_Schools fund the costs associated with the historic renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary by purchasing an Obama Elementary t-shirt! All proceeds go to the renaming. @BarackObama, what size do you want?” Kamras Tweeted.

In June, the Richmond Public School board voted to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary School. Barack Obama Elementary school was chosen from a total of seven finalists.

The T-shirts will be available to purchase for two weeks. The school system says their goal is to sell 3,000 t-shirts.