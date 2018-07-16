× Renter told no record of security deposit: I’m getting the run around

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man said his money was taken by the former management company of a troubled apartment complex, and he wants his security deposit back.

John Gary says he works too hard for his money to simply throw it away.

“It just feels like I’m being robbed,” he said.

He said a few months ago that he applied and was approved for an apartment at the Flats at Ginter Park.

Gary produced a copy of the receipt he said he got from a manager after paying a $625 security deposit.

He said he was given an address, and a move-in date of May 1.

“The date was moved two times…then I started not getting any correspondence whatsoever,” he said. “I’d call and nobody was there and there was no answer. Then one day, nothing. the phone was disconnected.”

Gary found out the complex changed management, after the company was taken to court and multiple properties condemned.

He says when he asked for a new move in date or to get his money refunded, he was told there was no record of his deposit.

“I’m getting the run around,” Gary said.

He told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers this has become a very expensive inconvenience.

“Listen, what I’ve spent in hotel rooms for the first month I could have paid two months’ rent,” he said. “Not counting what I’m having to pay for my storage unit to store furniture that I’m not even using.

CBS 6 contacted Greenbrier management which now oversees the complex.

Representative, Alfred Rulenz said they took over three weeks ago, and that he will investigate the matter.

Rulenz agreed to submit Gary’s receipt and documents to the owner who will then decide whether or not to reimburse the money.