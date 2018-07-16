Pennsylvania mom accused of killing infant with drug-tainted breast milk

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – A Pennsylvania mother is accused of killing her young son by feeding him breast milk containing a deadly mix of drugs.

WPVI reported that Samantha Jones, 30, of New Britain Township, was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the death of her 11-week-old son.

The suspect reportedly told investigators she was taking prescription methadone because of an addiction to painkillers when her child died April 2.

Jones told police that she was too tired to prepare formula for the baby on the day the child died, according to a probably cause affidavit obtained by The Morning Call. After Jones woke up around 3 a.m. to the infant’s cries, she decided to breastfeed him instead of going downstairs to mix a bottle.

Jones told investigators that she put him down around 6:30 a.m. and went back to sleep. An hour later, according to the affidavit, she awoke to find the baby’s skin pale and a bloody mucous streaming from his nose.

The district attorney said the child died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine transmitted through her breast milk.

The baby was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Jones, who was unable to post $3 million bail, is being held at the Bucks County Jail.