New developer submits conceptual plans for apartment project near Libby Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — A years-in-the-making apartment building planned near the foot of Libby Hill is inching closer to construction, with a new developer signed on to see the project through.

Conceptual plans for a five-story complex at the corner of East Main and Pear streets have been submitted to the city, though those plans could be modified as a result of a pending deal between the site’s current owner, Shockoe Bottom-based Historic Housing, and Guy Blundon of CMB Development.

Blundon is under contract to purchase the property, along with two neighboring parcels that also front Main Street, from Historic Housing’s Louis Salomonsky and David White, who secured zoning for the project last year after a previous proposal for a 13-story condo tower was withdrawn due to concerns from area residents.

The three adjacent parcels – 2801, 2823 and 2825 E. Main St. – include the existing Shiplock Watch apartments building and a triangular-shaped parcel near the intersection of Main and Williamsburg Road that’s planned to be developed as landscaped parking.

Blundon said the deal, which is scheduled to close in the third quarter this year, came to him by way of Bruce Milam with Colliers International. Milam said Salomonsky expressed interest, during a meeting, in selling the properties but did not want a broad listing, prompting Milam to reach out to Blundon.

Blundon said he was interested in the properties for their location between the Bottom and Rocketts Landing. He also noted their location on the recently opened GRTC Pulse bus rapid transit line and proximity to the Virginia Capital Trail and Great Shiplock Park.

