Mock emergency drill to be held at North Anna Power Station

LOUISA, Va. — Multiple agencies will participate in a mock emergency at the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County, on Tuesday, July 17.

Emergency response personnel from several Virginia agencies, local governments and Dominion Energy will hold a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise with the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County.

The Virginia Operations Plan Exercise (VOPEX) will involve localities within 10 miles of the power station to include the counties of Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) will participate which includes the state departments of Emergency Management, Health, State Police, Transportation, Social Services, Military Affairs, and Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The full-scale exercise will test and assess emergency operations functions, and emergency response capabilities, at the local and state level.

The exercise will be evaluated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use in licensing decisions.

The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise