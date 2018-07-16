Mock emergency drill to be held at North Anna Power Station

The North Anna, Virgina, #1 and #2 nuclear power generation stations operated by Dominion Virginia Power are seen March 24, 2011, at Lake Anna, Virginia, in this aerial photo. The Lake Anna Reactor is ranked 7th most at-risk for earthquake damage. According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, North Anna #1 and # 2 face an annual 1 in 22,727 chance of the core being damaged by an earthquake and exposing the public to radiation. The national average for US nuclear plants is a 1 in 74,000 chance. The top five most at-risk plants are all on the east coast: Indian Point, north of New York City; the Pilgrim Plant south of Boston, Limerick outside of Philadelphia, the Sequoyah plants near Chattanooga Tennessee and Beaver Valley near Pittsburgh. These five plants are at a higher statistical risk than those along fault lines in California, for example, because they were not designed for and built in presumed strong quake danger areas. Since they were constructed the US federal government has revised upwards the quake risks where they are. According to Jim Norvelle with Dominion Power, North Anna was designed to withstand a magnitude 5.9 ? 6.1 earthquake.AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
The North Anna, Virgina, #1 and #2 nuclear power generation stations operated by Dominion Virginia Power are seen March 24, 2011, at Lake Anna, Virginia, in this aerial photo. The Lake Anna Reactor is ranked 7th most at-risk for earthquake damage. According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, North Anna #1 and # 2 face an annual 1 in 22,727 chance of the core being damaged by an earthquake and exposing the public to radiation. The national average for US nuclear plants is a 1 in 74,000 chance. The top five most at-risk plants are all on the east coast: Indian Point, north of New York City; the Pilgrim Plant south of Boston, Limerick outside of Philadelphia, the Sequoyah plants near Chattanooga Tennessee and Beaver Valley near Pittsburgh. These five plants are at a higher statistical risk than those along fault lines in California, for example, because they were not designed for and built in presumed strong quake danger areas. Since they were constructed the US federal government has revised upwards the quake risks where they are. According to Jim Norvelle with Dominion Power, North Anna was designed to withstand a magnitude 5.9 ? 6.1 earthquake.AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
LOUISA, Va. — Multiple agencies will participate in a mock emergency at the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County, on Tuesday, July 17.
Emergency response personnel from several Virginia agencies, local governments and Dominion Energy will hold a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise with the North Anna Power Station in Louisa County.
The Virginia Operations Plan Exercise (VOPEX) will involve localities within 10 miles of the power station to include the counties of Caroline, Hanover, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania.
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) will participate which includes the state departments of Emergency Management, Health, State Police, Transportation, Social Services, Military Affairs, and Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The full-scale exercise will test and assess emergency operations functions, and emergency response capabilities, at the local and state level.
The exercise will be evaluated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for use in licensing decisions.
The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise