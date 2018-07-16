Mixing Fun with Law: Virginia Rules Camp!

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police Lt. Victor Green and McGruff the Crime Dog came by our studio to talk about The 2018Virginia Rules Camp sponsored by the Richmond Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General. The camp is a law-themed summer day-camp for area kids.

This is a FREE camp open to city of Richmond middle schoolers. The camp runs from Monday, August 20th – Friday August 24th from 8am – 4pm.

You can register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe19J4x1nirZGkyExFAM-ACuUlyHFbKSIaFIXuF5nFA0IqH-w/viewform

Parents can also email RPDCares@richmondgov.com for applications.