Family searches for cat that escaped on I-95

PETERSBURG, Va. — If you see a five-year-old Calico roaming near Interstate 95 and Rives Road in Petersburg, please let her know her family misses her, a lot.

Ava, the cat, escaped the Gordon family’s car Sunday when they pulled over on the interstate as they drove from Pennsylvania to Florida.

“Ava slipped her harness and got loose,” Lisa Dressler Gordon. “My husband and daughter looked for six and a half hours before they continued onto Florida.”

The cat escaped at about 4:30 a.m.

“They saw her run into the woods, but couldn’t see well enough to follow her,” she said. “They called for her and looked at daylight, but still couldn’t find her.”

Gordon said Ava was wearing a purple calming collar when she got loose. The cat was not micro chipped.

If you find Ava, email us and we’ll let the Gordon family know.