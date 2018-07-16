× Marky Mark shouts out Virginia police department as lip sync battle heats up

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division got a shout out from Mark Wahlberg on Twitter for the department’s lip-sync rendition of “Good Vibrations,” first done by the musician turned actor in 1991.

Hampton PD answered the lip-sync challenge after the Norfolk Police Department put out its lip-sync version of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

Wahlberg said on Twitter, “Great job, Hampton PD!”

Hampton PD’s retweet was retweeted 443 times and liked 2,569 times as of Monday morning, WTKR reported.