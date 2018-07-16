M4 rifle stolen from parked Richmond Police cruiser, Crime Insider sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A locked Richmond Police cruiser parked in the Manchester community was broken into Saturday night around 8 p.m.

The vehicle was parked along the 400 block of West 10th Street.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that an M4 rifle was snatched, and Richmond Police confirms a service weapon was stolen.

"The number one property crime in the city is theft from motor vehicles, and now unfortunately, the RPD has been victimized as well. We urge anyone with information to call our detectives,” said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.