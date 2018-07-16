IHOP celebrating birthday with 60-cent pancakes on Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of their 60th birthday, the International House of Pancakes is selling a short stack of pancakes for 60 cents.
The promotion is being offered from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants.
“To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous Buttermilk pancakes – the pancake that started it all – on Tuesday, July 17,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.
The deal limits one stack of original buttermilk pancakes per guest and is for dine-in customers only.
