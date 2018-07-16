× IHOP celebrating birthday with 60-cent pancakes on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — In honor of their 60th birthday, the International House of Pancakes is selling a short stack of pancakes for 60 cents.

The promotion is being offered from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at participating IHOP restaurants.

“To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous Buttermilk pancakes – the pancake that started it all – on Tuesday, July 17,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.

The deal limits one stack of original buttermilk pancakes per guest and is for dine-in customers only.

We’re throwing a 60th birthday party at our House this Tuesday, July 17 from 7a-7p. 60¢ short stacks. Invite whoever. pic.twitter.com/KT3CsxOsJl — IHOP (@IHOP) July 13, 2018