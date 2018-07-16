Henrico firefighters battle apartment fire and high temperatures

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico County firefighters battled an apartment fire near I-295 and Staples Mill Road Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded at 2:53 p.m. to the 2900 block of Murano Way

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large amount of fire inside as well as burning on the outside of the building. Firefighters checked the building for occupants while they extinguished the fire.

“Extra fire crews were brought in so that crews could be rotated to cope with today’s high temperatures,” Henrico Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley said.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

There is no word how many apartment units were affected during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

37.683803 -77.534036