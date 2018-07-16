× Goochland-based Courthouse Creek Cider opens in Scott’s Addition

GOOCHLAND, Va. –As a new gathering space for creative types nears completion in Scott’s Addition, its boozy building mate has opened for business.

Goochland-based Courthouse Creek Cider opened its new 1,700-square-foot tasting room last month inside The Highpoint complex at 3300 W. Broad St.

It’s been a winding road into the city for Courthouse Creek owners Liza Fierro-Cioffi and Eric Cioffi, the married couple that launched the business in 2016 on their farm in Goochland.

Last spring they lost their family home, which sits on the same property as the cider operation, in a fire that prompted them to temporarily halt Courthouse Creek’s operations.

But a year later, with the Goochland facility reopened and their second taproom up and running, Fierro-Cioffi said they have added more brewing tanks at the farm to account for the Richmond location, which does not have a production area.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.