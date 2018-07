RICHMOND, Va – Katie Crawford brought some of her felted sculptures and watercolor paintings into our studio today and showed us how to create a felted mouse. Katie’s art will be on display at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen for the “Tall Tales and Felted Fables: Where Stories are Felt not Told.” The exhibit opens on Thursday, July 19th with the opening reception from 6pm- 8pm. It hangs through September 16th.

www.katiecrawfordart.com

http://www.artsglenallen.com/exhibits/tall-tales-felted-fables