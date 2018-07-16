Eggplant and tomato delicious dish

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Coco from Tricycle Urban Agriculture showed us a great idea for those summer vegetables that are ready to pick from the garden or get fresh from the farm stand! She made tomatoes with crisp fried eggplant and burrata.

Tricycle Urban Ag has a farm stand on Thursdays from 10am – 1pm on College Street, at Robinson Theater from 4pm – 6pm and at Birdhouse Farmer’s Market in Randolph on Tuesdays from 3pm – 6pm.

https://tricycleurbanag.org/

https://www.marthastewart.com/1004031/tomatoes-crisp-fried-eggplant-and-burrata