Driver dies after crash in VDOT work zone

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver who crashed July 10 in an active VDOT work zone on Interstate 295 in Henrico County has died, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 1999 Ford Windstar van driven by Cody Bryan Rosas, 27, of Hopewell, Va., entered an active work zone that had the left and left center lanes closed,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said citing a trooper’s preliminary investigation. “Rosas strikes a 2010 Fright M2 cushion truck, spins around, and then is struck by a 2018 Frieghtliner Cascadia tractor.”

Rosas died at the hospital two days later.

“The driver of the cushion truck was transported for treatment of minor injuries,” the spokesperson added. “There were no injuries reported from the tractor trailer driver.”

The crash was reported July 10, 2018, at about 9:59 p.m. on I-295 north at the 31 mile marker (Airport Drive).

