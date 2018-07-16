Bill Fitzgerald celebrates the Virginia Capital Trail and the cyclist who use it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Capital Trail, a 52-mile bicycle and walking path that connects Richmond to Williamsburg, is one of the best amenities Central Virginia has to offer.

From serious riders to beginners, the Virginia Capital Trail brings together all riders.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 gives, avid cyclist and CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald recognizes the “treasure” and the people who use it.

“We wanted to celebrate the trail and the cyclists who are taking advantage of it by simply give them stuff. Nutrition could be a gift card to a bike shop, but all to encourage cycling and the great Capital Trail,” said Fitzgerald.

