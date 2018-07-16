Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge: Gelati Celesti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You can enjoy lemon inspired drinks, dishes and treats from some of Richmond’s most notable restaurants and eateries this weekend all for a great cause.

Steve Rosser, Owner of Gelati Celesti invited us to his Scott's Addition location to share about the ice cream shop's involvement. Gelati Celesti will feature a 'Lemon Basil' ice cream flavor with proceeds benefiting the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Children's Miracle Network.

The Anthem Lemonaid Challenge takes place on Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.

Gelati Celesti Locations

Scott's Addition (804) 525-5596

1400 N. Boulevard

Short Pump (804) 364-2100

11805 West Broad Street

Bon Air (804) 320-0000

3004 Stony Point Road

West End (804) 346-0038

8906 A West Broad Street

For more information you can visit http://www.wtvr.com/lemonaidrestaurantchallenge.

For more information visit www.gelatiicecream.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID}