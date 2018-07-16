Juveniles charged with Henrico vehicle crimes; police think more involved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have responded to nearly 300 car break-ins and 60 stolen vehicle calls in the last 30 days, according to Henrico Police.

"The number of incidents of these crimes has risen countywide during the past month," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett wrote in a media alert. "An overwhelming majority of cases have involved vehicles that were not locked; some were also unattended and running."

Thieves were busy Sunday night along Elmshadow Drive in Henrico's East End. Neighbors awoke Monday and discovered they were crime victims.

"My neighbor came out the door like 'someone just stole our car did y’all here anything?'" one woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

She said it was then that she too realized she'd been targeted.

"I went to go check my doors to see if they was locked, and my car was unlocked and everything was just out," she said.

She said the thieves went through her glove compartment and stole a knife and money.

Just down the street, another neighbor said he experienced something similar.

"They went through it -- ransacked the glove compartment and arm rest -- took a laptop and a cell phone," he said.

Garrett said two juveniles were charged in the Elmshadow Drive incidents. Police were still working to identify others who may have been involved, he added.

"Residents are encouraged to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their belongings," Henrico Police Chief Hum Cardounel Jr. said. "Keep your vehicle locked at all times, take your keys with you and remove from view any money or valuables that may attract attention."

For more information, contact the Henrico Police Community Policing Unit at 804-501-4838.