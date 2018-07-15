× Police investigate shooting at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person shot at a Chesterfield home Saturday night suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to Chesterfield Police.

“At about 11:30 p.m. on July 14, 2018, police responded to a residence in the 6400 block of Lake Caroline Court for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. On scene, officers located a male subject that had been shot,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lake Caroline Court is located off Cogbill Road.

“At this time, there is no suspect description available,” the police spokesperson continued.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap