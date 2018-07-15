Robber hits Southside Family Dollar store

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store in Richmond’s Blackwell neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 7 E. 16th St. between Decatur and Hull streets just after 12:20 p.m.

Officials said a man walked into the store and handed a cashier a note demanding money.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed and no one was hurt, according to police.

Police gave a brief description of the suspect as a black male between 20 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and dark pants.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.