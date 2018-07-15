Missing Persons Mystery: This woman vanished 12 years ago in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are pleading for the public’s help to help solve a missing persons cold case in Richmond.

D.W. Longoria with Richmond Police said Doris Brown was 35 years old was reported missing by her sister 12 years ago in March of 2006.

“The family has shared with detectives over the years, many of the stories they have heard about her disappearance,” Longoria said.

Police said Brown, who was last seen by family members in the city’s Mosby Court neighborhood, may have been in the company of an older black male.

Brown is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She is now 47 years of old.

Brown’s family and police are holding out hope that someone has information that could bring her home.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit your tip through the P3 Tips App. The app is available for download to your mobile device. Both methods are anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1000.

