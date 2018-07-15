A shorter stretch of hot and muggy weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've had a lot of hot and humid weather so far this year. After a brief break with cooler weather Saturday morning, highs Sunday will be in the lower 90s. When you combine the heat and humidity, the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The heat and humidity will increase for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hit the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be near or above 100° during the peak heating of the afternoon.

A cold front will pass Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and this will make things a little cooler and a lot less humid for Wednesday into Thursday.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Tuesday into Tuesday as the cold front moves through. Rain will exit by daybreak on Wednesday.

Unlike previous periods of hot and muggy weather, this week's will only last three consecutive days. Some of our computer models are indicating we may be in for a decent period of days below 90° late this week into early next week.

