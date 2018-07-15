Man wounded in Brookland Park shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s North Side that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Garland Avenue in the city’s Brookland Park neighborhood at 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Officials said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

