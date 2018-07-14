Weekend’s cool start yields to more heat and humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday morning started off cooler and less humid than recent days. Lows dropped down into the 50s and lower 60s.

Temperatures will jump back close to 90° Saturday afternoon and into the lower 90s on Sunday.

Humidity levels will jump as well, with muggy conditions around Monday and Tuesday. This will make it feel hotter than 100° during the peak heat of the afternoon.

A cold front will bring showers and storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Behind the front, it will be cooler and a bit less humid at the end of the week.

