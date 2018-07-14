Police ID Fredericksburg man killed in Scott’s Addition shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting that injured three other people outside of a nightclub in Scott's Addition early Friday morning.

Officers responded to Club Infuzion, along the 1400 block of Roseneath Road, just after 2 a.m. for a report of random gunfire. They arrived to find 46-year-old Terrance C. Peters of Fredericksburg suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Two other men were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was found inside a car parked nearby with a gunshot wound and was also transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information about these shootings is being asked to either contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

