The ‘important’ reason firefighters are going door-to-door in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Firefighters went door-to-door in hopes of helping save lives in Petersburg Saturday afternoon.

Crews were out inspecting smoke detectors and installing the devices in homes without them in the Battersea neighborhood.

The Petersburg Department of Fire partnered with the Red Cross to provide the detectors.

The Petersburg Fire Marshal said the initiative was part of a blitz to make sure every home in the city has a working smoke detector.

“So important we do this because we signed up to save lives, that's what we are here for,” Capt. Dan Macalewso with the Petersburg Fire Department said. “This is just one step in the process of saving a life. When a fire does break out, and you get that first warning of a fire, and people can get out Then we know we have done our job preventing them from being inside when we get there.”

If you live in Petersburg and do not have a working detector or would like firefighters to make sure yours is working properly, contact Petersburg Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services at 804-733-2412.