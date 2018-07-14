Man wanted for stealing from break rooms in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on camera stealing from employee break rooms in Chesterfield County last month.

Lt. Story with Chesterfield Police said the suspect captured on surveillance video made off with valuables from two different employee break rooms on Friday, June 15 and then again on Sunday, June 24.

Items stolen included cash, credit cards and headphones, Story said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

