Man killed in Prince George County domestic shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man in his 50s was found dead in Prince George County Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Sandy Ridge Road a little after 10:30 a.m. this morning for a report of a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, the man was located and transported to John Randolph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident looks to be domestic related as there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will follow as they develop.