Man found shot outside Old Towne Petersburg restaurant

PETERSBURG, Va. --- Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Old Towne area. Investigators told CBS 6 officers heard seven gunshots near Bollingbrook Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police found a wounded man the parking lot of the Daiquiri Life Bar & Grill a short time later.

The man had been shot multiple times, police said.

Paramedics flew the man to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where, at last word, he was undergoing surgery.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim was shot inside the club or in the parking lot. So far police haven't announced any arrests.

If you have any information you're asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story.