Man arrested for fatally shooting brother at Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old man is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot his brother at a home in Prince George County Saturday morning.

Prince George County Police said officers were called to a home in the 9000 block of Sandy Ridge Road at 10:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Lathius A. Giles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Giles was transported to John Randolph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim’s brother, Broderick R. Giles of Chesterfield, was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon.

Giles was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother.

Police said Giles is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Earlier police said the incident appeared to be domestic-related since there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Police did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Officials said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

This is a developing story