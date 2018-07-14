Man arrested after Henrico mom found dead in car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Days after a Henrico mother was found dead in a car, police announced the arrest of a man on murder charges. Kevin Lee Mobley, 30, of Henrico, was charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police.

Mobley’s connection to 30-year-old Cherrelle Lee Woolfolk, also of Henrico, was not released by police.

Woolfolk was discovered dead in a vehicle parked at Pilots Lane and Elberon Drive on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at about 8:35 p.m. The mother had been shot, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

This is a developing story. Anyone with news tips, photos, or video can send them here.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.