🍅Festival celebrates Hanover tomato’s ‘wonderful flavor’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The 40th annual Hanover Tomato Festival kicked off Saturday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

The festival, presented in conjunction with Hanover Recreation and Parks and the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, honors the area's favorite fruit.

“It's a sweet, taste, it's a little acidic,” Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Association President Larry Leber said. “It has a wonderful flavor, you just take one right out the field cut it open a little salt and pepper and eat it just like you would an apple.”

The festival featured delicious tomato dishes from food vendors, a salsa dancing demonstration, the Papa John’s 4K Pizza Run and Relay and entertainment with tomato-themed contests and live music from The Royal We.

Highlights for this year’s festival included live music from Addison Liming, Commonwealth Bluegrass Band and Susan Greenbaum, local artisan and agricultural vendors, delicious Hanover Tomatoes and specialty Hanover Tomato dishes and fun free children’s activities some with tomatoes.

Proceeds of the festival benefit the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department.