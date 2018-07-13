Woman robbed at NFL star’s home says on 911 call it was a set up

A woman who was beaten during a home invasion at the Georgia home of NFL star LeSean McCoy told a police operator she thinks her ex-boyfriend “set me up,” according to a 911 call released by police Thursday.

“I have (security) cameras all outside my house and my boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside,” the woman says a few minutes after the intruder leaves early Tuesday morning. “I really feel like — because we’re breaking up and he wants all his jewelry back.”

McCoy is the estranged boyfriend of the caller, according to her attorney. McCoy has denied involvement, saying on social media, “I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.” McCoy’s attorney did not return repeated calls seeking comment.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Delicia Cordon was the caller, and her injuries required a visit to a hospital, her attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham said. Cordon and McCoy were planning just a few months ago to get engaged but are now estranged, the attorney said.

When asked whether she thought McCoy was connected to Tuesday’s incident, Graham told CNN she didn’t know.

McCoy went on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday after a photo showing Cordon with a bloodied face was posted on Instagram by a user who says she is a friend of the victim. McCoy said, “For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false.”

The woman who made the 911 call said she and another woman were at the home when the intruder, who wore a mask and had a gun, attacked her. The women were put in a bathroom as the suspect made his escape, she says.

Eviction proceedings

According to court records obtained by CNN, McCoy initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon last month.

A hearing was supposed to take place the day of the home invasion.

Graham, regarding whether she thought McCoy was connected to the robbery, told CNN: “We don’t know. I don’t know. … I don’t have anything to point to that.

“There are some things that are interesting. The fact that she had just returned from London on July 9 in the evening. This happened on July 10 about 3 a.m. on the same day we were supposed to have a hearing.”

Milton police did not say whether they believe the two matters are related but did say they think the home was targeted.

In the 911 call, Cordon says she had jewelry taken off her wrist during the home invasion, which occurred in Milton, an upscale suburb about 30 miles north of Atlanta. A police report notes there were no signs of forced entry.

Graham said Cordon had been given the jewelry by McCoy, who wanted it back. In a statement, the lawyer said Cordon told her that McCoy had said she might be robbed because the items were expensive. On Thursday, Graham said the pieces of jewelry were gifts for Cordon’s birthday in 2016.

Prior calls to the home

Police reports indicate officers had been called to the home where the Buffalo Bills running back lives in the offseason three times previously.

Each of the calls was related to items being removed from the home during a dispute.

In a July 2017 call, McCoy told officers that Cordon had some high-end jewelry that he had borrowed from jewelers for her to wear at events, items he said she had not returned, according to a police report.

There were no allegations of physical abuse by McCoy or Cordon in any of the three police reports.

McCoy, 30, was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Bills before the 2015 season. This will be his 10th NFL season. He has rushed for more than 10,000 yards in his career and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Bills training camp begins July 26 near Rochester, New York.