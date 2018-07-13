Win ultimate VMFA-Napoleon prize pack

Celebrate Bastille Day with our friends at The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday, July 14.

Don’t miss the French-themed fun all day long in promotion with the museum’s Napoleon exhibit.

Plus, you could win a VMFA-Napoleon prize pack featuring a $50 gift card to Amuse, a $40 VMFA Store gift card and four tickets to the “Napoleon: Power and Splendor special exhibit.”

Click here to fill out the form to enter your chance to win.

The deadline to enter is noon on Monday, July 16. The winner will be contacted and announced on our “Virginia This Morning” Facebook page next week.

“Napoleon: Power and Splendor” is on view through Sept. 3 at the VMFA.

A behind-the-scenes look at the design and installation of "Napoleon: Power and Splendor." Get a glimpse of more than 200 works of art that crafted his image and legitimized his audacious rise to power. On view thru Sept 3: https://t.co/OLCh6Yx7OJ #NapoleonVMFA #vmfa #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/cvMrYhudCH — VMFA (@vmfa) June 29, 2018