Dog brings rabid bat into Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A dog brought a rabid bat into a Henrico home, Henrico Police confirmed. It’s the county’s first confirmed positive rabies case for the year.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 11, 2018, along the 6600 block of West Franklin Street near Monument Avenue.

“The caller reported their dog found a bat outside and brought it into the house. The bat, which was deceased, was collected and submitted to the state lab for rabies testing,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The bat tested positive for rabies. The only reported exposure was between the dog and the bat. The dog will be quarantined at the owner’s residence.”

Henrico Animal Protection Police reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior or any exposure to wildlife or companion animals to Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.